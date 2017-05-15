Selma police search for mom and 3-year-old daughter missing in Oklahoma

The Selma Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Angela Billingsley and her 3-year-old daughter Maylasia Marshall.

Police say Billingsley and Marshall left Selma on May 3 to visit her mother and two brothers in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The mom and daughter made it, but then they stopped at a convenience store in Tulsa and vanished.

Billingsley and her daughter were last seen in a 2013 Chevy Captiva. The Alabama license plate is 22318L2. Billingsley once lived on Primrose Street in Selma but had moved three weeks previously to Marion, Alabama, police say.

"I believe she's alive," said Selena Ford, a cousin to Billingsley.

Ford says she is certain Billingsley was trying to get away from a "bad situation" in Alabama.

"She's probably stopping and asking people if someone will have her. We hope she's not captured anywhere," Ford said.

Dallas County district attorney Michael Jackson says he is getting more concerned by the day because Billingsley's incoming calls are going to her voice mail.

"This many days is a concern. To me this would be out of character for most people," Jackson said.

Selma police have joined Marion police and authorities in Tusla, Oklahoma, in the search for the mother and daughter. So far, not a trace or a return call. Jackson told WSFA 12 News he intends to ask the FBI to get involved.

The Alabama Fusion Center is also assisting Selma police in the search for Billingsley and her daughter.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.