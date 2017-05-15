History thrives and comes alive at Saint James School

Forget the days of reading from a textbook and memorizing notes. One educator at Saint James School is re-thinking the normal approach to teaching history, and her name is Venna Everett. Even though the material she teaches is always the same, each class has its own individual flair.

"Every class makes history different," Everett admits, "depending on how they relate to you. So even though it is the same subject year, the kids make it different every year."

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, so Everett leads her kids through history with stories rather than lectures so they can grow both academically and personally.

"We do Mrs. Everett's life lessons," the teacher explained. "I'm all about learning from your own mistakes, but if someone else has made a mistake, why not learn from theirs and save yourself some pain down the road? And we do repeat those (lessons) that work."

After 22 years of being an educator, Everett has learned that if she invests time and energy into each classroom lesson, her students will do the same and benefit tremendously.

"Student's will rise to the expectations you put on them," she said. "They want to please, and they want to work hard. And if you expect very little, they will give you very little. If you expect high (expectations), they will do everything for you to try and get there. If you respect them and they know it, you can be tough and you can be challenging, but if they know that you love them they will move mountains to please you and try to get their work done."

Congratulations, Mrs. Everett. You're this week's Class Act!

