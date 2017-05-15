Former Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell sworn in as ADECA leader

Kenneth Boswell, former mayor of Enterprise, was sworn in Monday as the new director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Director Boswell was sworn in as a member of Gov. Kay Ivey's Cabinet in a ceremony Monday morning at the state Capitol. Boswell was appointed by Ivey after former ADECA Director Jim Byard stepped down from the position.

Boswell served as Enterprise's mayor from 2003 to 2017, and he had previously served on the city council.

