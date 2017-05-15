Enterprise police arrest man on charges of rape

An Enterprise man was arrested on rape charges Friday, according to the Enterprise Police Department.

EPD says they were alerted Tuesday by the Department of Human Resources of a possible rape that allegedly happened between February and April. On Friday EPD detectives arrested Juan Kinate Smith, 22, and charged him with rape in the first degree. EPD says he was an acquaintance of the victim at the time of the offense.

Smith was taken to the Coffee County Jail following his arrest.

Due to the victim's status as a juvenile, details and circumstances of this crime will not be released.

