Garrison Brooks reflects on decision to sign with UNC basketball

Former Auburn High School standout Garrison Brooks is known for his electricity on the court, his size as a post player and, of course, his decision to switch from being a Mississippi State signee to wearing Carolina Blue.

"UNC was a better fit because they lost two seniors for them in the post, so it turned out to be a really good situation for me and also my relationship with the coaches. Coach [Hubert] Davis and Coach [Roy] Williams," said Brooks.

During the process of making the switch he kept his head down and stayed focused on making the next move.

"When I got my release I refused to be really stressed. I didn't do any interviews, I didn't comment on anything so it was kind of calmed down."

He already has Duke-Carolina rivalry figured out.

"I really don't like Duke," Brooks laughed. "My brother's a Duke fan."

To prep the big man for a shining storied program off the court, we played a little game called 'Tarheel Trivia.' Brooks leaves for North Carolina late June in preparation for the school year and the upcoming basketball season.

