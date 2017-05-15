Last week for lawmakers leaves little time and many questions

Lawmakers plan on finishing legislative session this week, but have multiple questions remaining on major pieces of legislation.

Lawmakers have four days to address the education budget, the prison bill, the house and senate reapportionment bills, the autism insurance bill, the midwifery bill, the daycare oversight bill and more.

Lawmakers could see a delay of their plans, especially with the reapportionment bill. Both bills are more than 200 pages, and could be asked to be read at length. Members of the legislative black caucus asked for the bill to be read at length in the house because they felt the voting lines it drew were racially gerrymandered. Last week the bill reading took 16 hours in the house.

If a similar move was to happen in either chamber this week it could cause major delays.

The education budget must pass through both the house and senate after it gets through conference committee. The budget is seen as very popular and passed easily before changes made it head to a conference committee.

The prison bill will be in a rush. A substitute version is scheduled to be introduced in a house committee on Tuesday. After that it will still need to go through both chambers before it could pass. Last week Sen. Cam Ward gave the prison bill a 40 percent chance of passing the legislature.

Lawmakers plan to meet Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and potentially Friday to finish the session.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.