Auburn Tigers to host three-day softball NCAA Regionals

Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will host the Auburn three-day Regional at Jane B. Moore field May 19-21. Notre Dame, 33-21, and Cal, 30-22, will play the first game at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, then Auburn, 46-10, and East Tennessee State, 29-24, will play the second game at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

This is the third straight season Auburn has earned a national seed with Clint Myers serving as the head coach.

The regional is set up in double-elimination format with the winner of the 2017 NCAA Auburn Regional taking on the winner of the Norman Regional in the NCAA Super Regional round, May 25-28. Auburn would host the Super Regional if they were to advance.

The Tigers are also seeking their third consecutive trip to the Women's College World Series.

