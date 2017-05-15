Alabama softball earns No. 16 National seed, set to host NCAA regional

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
Columbia's love affair with Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow could be coming to an end soon, according to a report.More >>
Columbia's love affair with Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow could be coming to an end soon, according to a report.More >>
Hamidou Diallo is showing off his hops at the NBA Combine.More >>
Hamidou Diallo is showing off his hops at the NBA Combine.More >>
Alex Lange continued his hot pitching Thursday night as LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn to begin their weekend series.More >>
Alex Lange continued his hot pitching Thursday night as LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn to begin their weekend series.More >>
LSU is just one game back of Mississippi State in the SEC West standings.More >>
LSU is just one game back of Mississippi State in the SEC West standings.More >>
Two USC football players have been cleared of charges while a former Gamecock student-athlete is still wanted by Columbia police for assaulting a man at a Five Points bar.More >>
Two USC football players have been cleared of charges while a former Gamecock student-athlete is still wanted by Columbia police for assaulting a man at a Five Points bar.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country.More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian Sarkisian says he's ready for this. .More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
The Georgia Dome will be packed with fans wearing Crimson and Purple on Saturday!More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Peach Bowl eve brought upon the final head coaches joint press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Believe it or not Washington coach Chris Petersen and Alabama coach Nick Saban had to field more questions from the media.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
Everyone knows how tough the Alabama defense is, but how about the Washington Huskies' defense.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>