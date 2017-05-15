Alabama softball earns No. 16 National seed, set to host NCAA regional

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.

The regional begins Friday with Louisiana Tech, 34-22, and Minnesota, 54-3, playing in Game 1 at 1:30 p.m. on WatchESPN.com, followed by the second game of the day, Alabama plays Albany, 27-16, at 4 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

This is the 19th straight NCAA Tournament appearance for Alabama. Bama is 84-39 (.659) all-time in NCAA Regional play, winning every regional round since 2005, which happens to be the longest active streak in Division I softball.

The Tuscaloosa regional winner will move on to face the winner of the Gainesville regional, hosted by No. 1 Florida.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.