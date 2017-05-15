Alabama State softball heads for the NISC Tournament

After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.

Alabama State, 21-33, will play Western Kentucky, 29-29, in the opening game of the regional at Georgia State. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner of Game 1 will face Kennesaw State later in the day at 4 p.m., and the losers bracket will be held on Wednesday.

Hornets' opponent WKU has dropped six of their last 10 games this year, which includes their back-to-back losses in the Conference USA Tournament.

The tournament holds six double-elimination regional tournaments, with the winner of each region advancing to a double-elimination tournament May 21-24.

