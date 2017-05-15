Alabama State softball heads for the NISC Tournament

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Takeo Spikes will be honored this weekend in the Magic City as a member of the 2017 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame class of 2017.More >>
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is one of eight state sports legends that will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
The third time was the charm for the Alabama State University softball team in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Wednesday morning, claiming an opening round 2-1 victory.More >>
Hunter Allen belted two home runs and Patrick Coffin pitched a career-high nine innings as the Alabama State University baseball team completed a season sweep of Jacksonville State, 9-4, on Tuesday night in a non-conference game at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.More >>
It's been about six months since the construction on Troy's north end zone project at Veterans Memorial Stadium began. The area has transformed from nothing into the beginning stage of the newMore >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
The Trump administration is accusing the Syrian government carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The Pike Road School District officially has a new superintendent.More >>
WSFA 12 News and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are teaming up to bring you information on multiple wanted suspects across the River Region.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.More >>
The attorneys for Montgomery Police Department Officer Aaron Smith asked Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin to recuse in Smith's murder case due to posts on Facebook.More >>
