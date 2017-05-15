Fallen officers remembered on National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the Wiregrass

Law enforcement in the Wiregrass are honoring the brothers and sisters they've lost in the line of duty on National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Monday.

Monday kicked off an entire week of recognition for National Police Week.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is about recognizing and honoring fallen law enforcement officers across the country. Several Dothan police officers have been lost over the years and they're planning a ceremony to honor them and other law enforcement officers who've died in the Wiregrass.

Dothan Chief of Police, Steven Parrish, said, "It's centered around the remembering the officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in protecting and

serving their communities so it's a somber time."

Sgt. Jeffery Garrett was one Dothan police officer remembered. Garrett died after an on duty training run in 2014. In 1985, Corporal Robert Armstrong was killed in a head on collision with a DUI driver, who was operating his vehicle on the wrong side of the road. Then in 1978, Sgt Robert Jackson was fatally shot at his residence, while exiting his vehicle. His murder is still unsolved.

Sgt. Shelby Owens was killed in the line of duty on a motorcycle, when he was struck by a vehicle in 1970.

"A car pulled out In front of him and he was thrown from the bike and killed," said Parrish. "And there's even one that they located several years ago that goes back to the early 1900s who was only an officer for a few days, before he was killed."

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is remembering four deputies who died in the line of duty. In 1980, Lt. Fred McClain died of a heart attack on the job and investigator Garvious Snellgrove suffered a heart attack in the line of duty in 1969. Earlier in 1915, Deputy Grady Granger was fatally shot. Then Deputy Lucious North was shot and killed in 1916.

"We put on a uniform every day," said Donald Valenza with the Houston County Sheriff's Office. "For those that wear them, you go to work and you don't know if you're coming home or not. You leave your family to protect someone else's family and you don't even know them, so if you think about it it takes really special people to do that kind of work."

Nationwide, there were 141 law enforcement related deaths in 2015. That number increased to 145 in 2016. So far this year there have been 46 officers killed in the line of duty.

"Perpetrator violence is up, weapons against police officers is up, so our officers now in these difficult times have to be more conscious," Parrish said.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the Dothan City Courtroom on May 17. The public is invited to attend.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office and the mayor of Dothan are expected at the ceremony as well. Retired Jackson County Florida Sheriff John McDaniel will be the keynote speaker.

See the list of all the officers being honored Wednesday below.

