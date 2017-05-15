Pike Road School Board unanimously approves new superintendent - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Pike Road School Board unanimously approves new superintendent

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

The Pike Road School District officially has a new superintendent.

The Pike Road School Board voted unanimously Monday night to approve Dothan City Schools Superintendent Charles Ledbetter as the district's new leader.

Last week, the board announced Ledbetter was the sole finalist for the position.

