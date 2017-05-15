AL law enforcement take precautions to guard against deadly synthetic opioids

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Brandon Crank and his wife, Tiffany, planned the big surprise to reveal the gender of their second, child due on October 3.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The Trump administration is accusing the Syrian government carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
Law enforcement agencies across the country are on alert after an officer's dangerous brush with drugs on the job sent him to the hospital and made headlines nationwide.More >>
Law enforcement in the Wiregrass are honored brothers and sisters they've lost in the line of duty on National Peace Officer Memorial Day Monday.More >>
For someone facing a crisis or worried about a friend or family member, it’s often hard to find instant support, but Facebook is offering help that's just a click away.More >>
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.More >>
The Pike Road School District officially has a new superintendent.More >>
