AL law enforcement take precautions to guard against deadly synthetic opioids

Law enforcement agencies across the country are on alert after an officer's dangerous brush with drugs on the job sent him to the hospital and made headlines nationwide.

It happened when the Ohio policeman accidentally came into contact with potent synthetic opioids on a traffic stop.

Alabama agencies are working to stay safe as they continue to combat the deadly drugs.

It's called the "Gray death" - a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil and other synthetic opioids.

It is making its way across the country, causing a national crisis for drug users and first responders.

For law enforcement, accidental exposure is the main concern.

"Just a slight vapor of it, an invisible puff of dust is enough to be fatal for accidental exposure. A small amount that just touches the skin can be absorbed through the skin and can be fatal,” said Lt. Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

In Ohio on Friday night, an undercover officer accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and carfentanil during a traffic stop.

When the two suspects were pulled over, police say they hurried to destroy the evidence, smashing the suspected deadly drugs into the carpet of the car.

"It was just a freak accident that he would accidentally bump up against something while he was searching this vehicle, and for him to drop out like that is shocking," said Captain Patrick Wright with East Liverpool Police.

Within minutes of returning to the police station, Green began to feel the effects of an opioid overdose. Officers called 911 as soon as he passed out.

He got one dose of the life-saving opioid antidote Narcan at the police station, then he was taken to the hospital where he was given three additional doses of Narcan. He is recovering.

Fentanyl and carfentanil contain a substance used in tranquilizing elephants. Most people think they are using heroin.

It has officers and deputies everywhere taking extra precautions on the job.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department shared the story out of Ohio on their Facebook page Monday as a warning.

“A must-read for all. Law Enforcement, First Responders, Parents and teens. Be aware that you do not have to intentionally ingest, inject, inhale, or swallow drugs to overdose or suffer the effects,” the agency wrote in the social media post.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has had several meetings discussing the dangers the drugs pose.

“If we do a drug search warrant or any kind of search warrant, our guys are instructed not to touch any kind of bags or anything that looks like a powdery substance. Just a very, very small amount of that is very deadly,” Sheriff Sedinger said. “It's a dangerous situation. There's been officers already made sick because of this stuff being in the air when they go on a search warrant.”

Some agencies have made changes to the way they handle, field test and store drug evidence.

A bill is currently in the Alabama Senate that would create harsher penalties for dealers, smugglers and traffickers of Fentanyl, Carfentanil and other dangerous synthetic opioids.

Officials are also working to make Narcan available in the offices of every District Attorney across the state to protect prosecutors and investigators handling those types of drug cases.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.