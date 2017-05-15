Sweet Water takes game one of 1A title series over Decatur Heritage, 4-2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AHSAA) – Sweet Water High School junior right-hander Jonah Smith hurled a four-hitter, walked none and struck out seven as the Bulldogs (31-7) beat defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage 4-2 in game one of the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Riverwalk Stadium Monday.

Smith (14-2) saved his best for last after Coach Steve Meek’s Eagles (22-12) loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh inning. Smith struck out the next batter, gave up a long fly out to right center that plated a run and then closed out the game with a short fly out to send Coach John Gluschick’s Bulldogs into game two at Riverwalk Stadium Tuesday leading the best 2-of-3 series 1-0.

First pitch Tuesday will be at 10 a.m. The third game, if needed, will follow approximately 30 minutes after game two ends. All games are being live-streamed over the NFHS Network.

Decatur Heritage took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Grayson Wakefield got an infield single and scored on a double-play later in the inning.

Sweet Water took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, added one run in the fourth and another in the sixth. Shamar Lewis had two hits and scored a run to lead the Bulldogs. Matthew Mendenhall had a single, sacrifice fly and RBI and Braiden Broussard had a double and scored a run.

Jeff Hunter, Jackson Parke and Carter Sample also had hits for Decatur Heritage. Walker Jones drilled a towering blast to right center with the bases loaded in the seventh that right fielder William Huckabee hauled in despite a collision with center fielder Sasha Smith.

Huckabee was able to get the ball back to the infield in time to limit the damage to one run and Jonah Smith got the next out to end the game.

