Sweet Water takes game one of 1A title series over Decatur Heritage, 4-2

Sweet Water High School junior right-hander Jonah Smith hurled a four-hitter, walked none and struck out seven as the Bulldogs (31-7) beat defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage 4-2 in game one of the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Riverwalk Stadium Monday.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Former Auburn high school standout Garrison Brooks is known for his electricity on the court, his size as a post player and, of course, his decision to switch from being a Mississippi State signee to wearing Carolina Blue.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
Senior midfielder Elizabeth Robertson scored two goals as Montgomery Academy beat Westbrook Christian 2-0 to claim the 2017 Class 1A/3A Girls’ state soccer championship Friday night at John Hunt Park.More >>
The Alabama Hall of Fame is inducting eight remarkable athletes and administrators into the 2017 Class.More >>
Sidney Lanier’s Alfred Thomas has received a nomination for the 2018 All-American Bowl Nomination by the U.S. Army Recruiting Center of Alabama.More >>
