Alabama businesses push legislature to reform delivery license law

Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.More >>
Federal courts in Hawaii and Maryland earlier this year blocked Trump's revised travel ban from taking effect. Trump wants those decisions reversed.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The Trump administration is accusing the Syrian government carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital.More >>
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange has introduced a new bill to help pay for President Donald trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.More >>
School lunch officials in Jefferson and Shelby county understand the need for an anti-shaming bill involving payment for lunch programs.More >>
Parents across Alabama with children on the autism spectrum will be watching a vote in Montgomery Wednesday. A bill is in a house senate committee that mandates insurance coverage for therapy programs for these children.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Alabama lawmakers plan to vote Tuesday on a measure that could save local businesses big money.More >>
Lawmakers plan on finishing legislative session this week but have multiple questions remaining on major pieces of legislation.More >>
Alabama lawmakers want to wrap up the 2017 legislative session by next Thursday or Friday, according to Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh. Major pieces of legislation which still await their fate.More >>
