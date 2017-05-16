Eric: Sizzling Tuesday; Waiting on rain

There isn't a need to write a novel about of weather in the near term. Sunshine and hot air dominate the forecast. Looking ahead, our pattern will start to switch a bit toward the weekend as more moisture gets introduced. That means a good shot at much-needed rain, but the timing may not be ideal...

TODAY: Model guidance is pretty uniform in bringing much of the area into the lower 90s this afternoon. No reason to think otherwise, so we'll advertise 90-93 degrees for most spots.

This is the same forecast Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Moisture increases slightly Thursday, allowing a few showers and storms to fire in the heat of the day. It won't be much, but isolated activity will be possible.

THIS WEEKEND: Another surge of moisture sets in this weekend, allowing isolated storms to develop Saturday and a more widespread chance for rain Sunday. In fact, Sunday's rain chances are looking much more likely. Wind shear will be low, but instability will help support storms with heavy rainfall at times.

Farmers looking for a good soaking, I think Sunday could be your best option in the next week's time frame.

