Man charged with impersonating officer in Dothan

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
A Montgomery County woman is facing multiple theft charges after documents say she used a possibly stolen debit or credit card to make several fraudulent purchases.More >>
A Montgomery County woman is facing multiple theft charges after documents say she used a possibly stolen debit or credit card to make several fraudulent purchases.More >>
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.More >>
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.More >>
Alabama lawmakers advanced a plan to build up to four new prisons, but only after several lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about the project's scope and price tag.More >>
Alabama lawmakers advanced a plan to build up to four new prisons, but only after several lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about the project's scope and price tag.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives is headed toward contentious debate on a bill to shorten death penalty appeals.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives is headed toward contentious debate on a bill to shorten death penalty appeals.More >>
Pine Level and Autauga County leaders broke ground today on a new Piggly Wiggly grocery store.More >>
Pine Level and Autauga County leaders broke ground today on a new Piggly Wiggly grocery store.More >>
A mental evaluation ordered by a Lowndes County Court says triple murder suspect Deandre Lee is competent to stand trial, according to court documents.More >>
A mental evaluation ordered by a Lowndes County Court says triple murder suspect Deandre Lee is competent to stand trial, according to court documents.More >>
Troy City Schools are teaming up with a technology developer to provide students with critical thinking tools that will help them score a better future.More >>
Troy City Schools are teaming up with a technology developer to provide students with critical thinking tools that will help them score a better future.More >>