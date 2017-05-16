Man charged with impersonating officer in Dothan

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he impersonated a peace officer.

According to the Dothan Police Department, Pierre Jay Jabory Parrish is charged with one count of impersonating a peace officer and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The charges are related to an incident where Parrish acted in an official law enforcement capacity in the 300 block of E. Newton Monday night, police say.

Parrish was taken to the Houston County Jail under a $40,000 bond.

