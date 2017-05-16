Troy City Schools introduce virtual learning tools to students

Troy City Schools are teaming up with a technology developer to provide students with critical thinking tools that will help them score a better future.

According to school officials, Walker Enterprises ALA, LLC is partnering with the school system to introduce a software called Hi Ed. Walker Enterprises says the software will change the way students think and learn.

“We are excited to join Troy City Schools in providing quality service by delivering a unique apparatus in the Hi.Ed software. This software will enhance the environment for learning within the Troy City School System.” Said Duwan Walker, President of Walker Enterprises.

The Troy City School System will be the first school system in the state to benefit from the Hi.Ed technology.

The virtual life is only one component of the program. It will also track a student’s academic and athletic involvement from elementary to high school.

Officials say the data collected will help school administrators and parents follow the student’s progress throughout their academic and athletic career.

