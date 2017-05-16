Iconic Montgomery Civil Rights activist passes away

An iconic figure associated with Montgomery's Civil Rights history has died, according to an obituary. Gwen Patton, 73-years-old, died Thursday.

Patton, who was born in Detroit, moved to Montgomery where she graduated from Carver High School. Her activism began while attending Tuskegee University. More recently, she was the civil rights archivist at Trenholm State.

Patton was often consulted as an expert on the Civil Rights Movement. Patton did numerous interviews for us at WSFA 12 News.

