Midland City man dies after 2-vehicle Dothan crash

A Midland City man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Dothan Monday night, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan Police say around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Reeves Street and Roney Road after a crash involving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban. An investigation shows the motorcycle collided into the rear corner of the Suburban.

The driver of the motorcycle, Mathew Phillip Johnson, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. Police say all occupants of the Chevrolet were not injured.

The crash is still under the preliminary stage of the investigation with the Dothan Traffic Division.

