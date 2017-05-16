Evaluation says Deandre Lee competent to stand trial

A mental evaluation, ordered by a Lowndes County court, says triple murder suspect Deandre Lee is competent to stand trial, according to court documents.

According to the mental evaluation report, Lee has sufficient present ability to assist in his defense by consulting with counsel, with a reasonable understanding of the facts and legal proceedings against him.

The evaluation also found that reasonable grounds do not exist to doubt the defendant’s mental competency, according to the documents.

In January, the court ordered Lee, facing six counts of capital murder, to undergo a clinical evaluation by a psychologist or psychiatrist because he may lack "sufficient present ability" to assist his defense.

Lee is accused of killing 9-year-old twins Taylor and Jordan Dejerinett and their 73-year-old caretaker Jack Mac Girder back in 2012. Their bodies were found dumped along Alabama Highway 21. Each had been shot to death. Girdner's automobile was later found without its four doors.

Lee was arrested in Selma several days later and charged with the deaths. He pleaded not guilty in August 2013.

Lee’s trial date was continued in April to Oct. 10.

