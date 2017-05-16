The 'Pigg' is coming to Pine Level near Prattville

An open field will soon be bustling with business as a new grocery store is built. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Plans for a new Piggly Wiggly have been finalized and will soon become reality. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Onlookers watch during the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Piggly Wiggly in Pine Level. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A new Piggly Wiggly is coming to Pine Level. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Pine Level and Autauga County leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new Piggly Wiggly grocery store that will be located off Highway 31 North a few miles from Interstate 65.

The store will be 28,000 square feet and will include a deli and gas pumps on the property.

Developers say the store will hire approximately 50 to 60 people.

On the surface, this may not sound like a big deal to many, but it most certainly is when you factor in the equation that area residents must drive a pretty good distance to buy groceries.

The Piggly Wiggly is expected to open by December 1.

