Montgomery County woman charged with fraud

A Montgomery County woman is facing multiple theft charges after documents say she used a possibly stolen debit or credit card to make several fraudulent purchases.

According to court documents, Mychaela Jackson, 22, is charged with seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

The charges are related to several incidents that happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. inside the Eastdale Mall, court documents say. During the incidents, Jackson allegedly used a debit or credit card to obtain property or services inside the mall.

The card was either stolen or had been canceled, documents say. Purchase amounts range from 30 cents to $181.50.

Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $980 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.