Montgomery Retired Firemen's Association honors hundreds

The Montgomery Retired Firemen’s Association held a ceremony to honor more than 400 retired men and women on Friday night.

The group worked with the Montgomery Fire Department to bring both retired and active firefighters together for a night of food and honor. The association recognized the men who fought the Dale’s Penthouse fire in 1967, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Montgomery’s deadliest fire.

They also took time to pay their respects for the 15 men who have died in the line of duty with the department. Retired fireman, Randy McFarland, organized the event and said it means everything to bring everyone together.

“We will be calling their names and ringing the bell one last time, remembering all of the things they have given to us,” McFarland said.

Montgomery Public Safety Director Chris Murphy presented a proclamation from Mayor Todd Strange declaring Friday as Retired Firemen’s Appreciation Day in Montgomery.

