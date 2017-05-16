Autauga County eyesore could be cleared by mid-summer

It's slow-going, but Autauga County leaders insist progress is being made in the demolition of an area eyesore.

The Knights Inn is an unpleasant sight for many people on Highway 31 near Prattville. The owner started tearing down the old hotel a year ago but had to stop because the original demolition contractor didn't have the right permit.

Currently, the demolition is on again and Autauga County Commission Chairman Jay Thompson believes the property will be swept clean by mid-summer.

"I am also sick of seeing it. The owner has taken some responsibility and started to come in and remove some of the asbestos in the standing building and what I hear the plans are to remove the asbestos out of the standing building and then come back and start working on the building that's already been torn down," said Thompson.

Thompson says the county has limited options to expedite the demolition because Knights Inn sits on private property.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.