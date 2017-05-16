Sweet Water wins first Class 1A state title in 27 years

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Sweet Water High School won the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A state baseball title with an 8-7 win in game three against Decatur Heritage.More >>
Sweet Water High School junior right-hander Jonah Smith hurled a four-hitter, walked none and struck out seven as the Bulldogs (31-7) beat defending Class 1A state champion Decatur Heritage 4-2 in game one of the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A State Baseball Championship Series at Riverwalk Stadium Monday.More >>
Kevin Turner now has a statue in the Bryant Museum, but there's more to the measure of a man now captured in bronze.More >>
After falling just short of a second consecutive SWAC title, Alabama State softball earns a bid into the NISC Tournament.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Auburn softball grabs the No. 7 National Seed in NCAA Tournament.More >>
Former Auburn high school standout Garrison Brooks is known for his electricity on the court, his size as a post player and, of course, his decision to switch from being a Mississippi State signee to wearing Carolina Blue.More >>
For the third straight season, the Troy Trojans Men's Golf Team is headed to an NCAA Regional.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
