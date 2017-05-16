Sweet Water wins first Class 1A state title in 27 years

Sweet Water High School won the 2017 AHSAA Class 1A state baseball title with an 8-7 win in game three against Decatur Heritage.

Decatur Heritage (23-13) forced game three when they won 2-1 during Tuesdays game. On Tuesday Decatur's Grayson Wakefield (7-1) tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts, and Jackson Parker's two hits helped secure the win. Jonah Smith, who pitched Sweet Water's game one victory, scored Sweet Water's only run, and Sasha Smith (4-3) hurled five strong innings, allowing three hits, but they got the loss.

During game three, Sweet Water built a 6-1 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning, but Decatur came back with five runs to tie the game. The game stayed tied until the eighth, when Decatur played one run and had an insurance run nullified when the runner on third base was called out for leaving the base too soon. With Sweet Water up to bat, they had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the inning. Jonah Smith drilled a single to left that plated pinch runner and Trenton Sams and Shamar Lewis to end the game.

The state baseball title is the ninth for Sweet Water, but the first since 1990.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.