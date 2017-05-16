Editorial: Final week of the legislative session

This is the final week of the Alabama Legislative Session and based on what has not been accomplished thus far might make one wonder what they still have left to do. I can tell you it is a lot!

In my opinion, the biggest thing the 2017 legislature has passed so far is the General Fund Budget.

What they still need to work on during this final week is the state mandated education bill, a prison bill, the highly touted autism bill, the daycare inspection bill and the midwife bill. The permit less gun carry bill is likely dead.

My fear is the delays and non-action on behalf of our legislature will once again require a special session. I mentioned a while back that Alabama has had three special sessions over as many years with little or nothing to show for it other than a $420,000 bill. That money is our hard-earned tax dollars getting thrown away.

I believe it is high time for our representatives to buckle down and get some work done. When we are behind at work, we put in the extra hours to meet our deadline.

We don’t have the luxury of extending the deadline. In the working world accomplishing nothing on a regular basis means we can count on looking for new employment - something our legislators should consider as we get closer to another election cycle.

