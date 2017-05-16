Redistricting tensions strain final days of session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Tensions over redistricting are straining the final days of the legislative session.

The Republican majority is poised to give final approval to new legislative districts over the objections of Democrats.

The Legislative Black Caucus on Tuesday said the Republican majority has not treated Democrats fairly and the proposed map is racially gerrymandered to entrench GOP dominance.

Black lawmakers promised to slow down House and Senate debate. Filibusters are one of the few maneuvers the minority party has to influence legislation. House Republicans responded by repeatedly voting to cut off debate to force votes.

Federal judges ordered lawmakers to redraw lines after agreeing with black lawmakers that maps were gerrymandered.

Black Caucus Chairman John Knight said the state will land back in court unless lawmakers make additional changes.

