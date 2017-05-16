Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce honors small business owners

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce is honoring small business owners this week.

On Tuesday, they hosted a small business week luncheon, recognizing several local businesses.

The chamber presented awards to three successful business owners. The owner of Signs Etcetera, Tom Cozart, was announced as the 2017 Small Business Person of the Year.

Not only do small businesses drive our local economy but the nation's as well.

"Being your own boss is a satisfying thing and to build a business is also satisfying and rewarding over time. You start off small, but if you're successful your business grows and you become more successful," said Cozart.

Eighty percent of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce are small businesses and that number is growing. Last year, more than 1000 small businesses joined the chamber. Forty-five percent of them have less than four employees.

"Just in the last couple of weeks the Wiregrass Area was voted one of the best places to start a small business. That comes from the reputation and strength of the chamber and everybody else who's joined the chamber and how we represent this community," said Dewayne Williams, Chamber Membership Director.

Hots Deli and Wireless Advantage communications were finalists for the 2017 Small Business Person of the Year award also.

"It's an honor anytime you get a chance to be a part of something like this, especially being a small business in this community. It's just great to be a part of it," said Hots Deli co-owner, Jason DeVane.

If you're looking to start or grow your business you're encouraged to join the chamber of commerce, where there are great networking opportunities and resources to help build your company.

