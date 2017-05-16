Suspect arrested after man sexually assaulted, robbed in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department confirms a suspect has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault and robbery that happened May 11.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Herbert Goldsmith into custody for the incident, which allegedly happened on Monticello Drive.

Authorities say Goldsmith and another man arranged a meeting. That's when the victim was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Goldsmith is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $120,000 for two counts of first-degree sodomy and first-degree robbery.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.