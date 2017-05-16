Funding cuts to AL victim notification system spark outrage

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Family of fatal crash victim say drag racing killed their daughter.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Alabama lawmakers advanced a plan to build up to four new prisons, but only after several lawmakers expressed deep skepticism about the project's scope and price tag.More >>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.More >>
Sen. William Beasley, D- District 28, said he believes Senate Bill 414 and House Bill 596 have an “excellent chance of passing” into law before the legislative session is over.More >>
The city of Auburn has made Southern Living Magazine’s top ten list of the south's best small towns.More >>
Another Democrat has announced his candidacy in the special election to fill Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.More >>
