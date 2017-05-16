Third Democrat announces run at AL's U.S. Senate seat

Another Democrat has announced his candidacy in the special election to fill Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.

Jason Fisher, an Orange Beach business and nonprofit executive, joins a growing list of people - both Democrats and Republicans - seeking to unseat Sen. Luther Strange from the seat he was appointed to in January.

Fisher says he wants to "restore integrity and reasonable debate in government" and wants to "create a more prosperous future for our citizens."

“In this critical time, we cannot afford to let our politicians divide us into groups and subgroups for the sole purpose of winning elections. We need a new leader with vision who inspires our state with real solutions to the problems we face instead of using the same tired rhetoric of slash and burn politics”, Fisher said.

Two other Democrats are running. They include Doug Jones, a former federal prosecutor out of Birmingham, and Robert Kennedy Jr. of Mobile.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 15 and the general election is set for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.