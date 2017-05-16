3 wanted in Troy forgery case

Three people are wanted in connection to a case of forgery in Troy, according to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The Troy Police Department needs help identifying the suspects who police say used personal checks stolen in Montgomery to purchase items at a local grocery store in Troy. Two separate transactions totaling $500 were made minutes apart. The suspects are wanted for forgery.

Anyone who can identify or point to the whereabouts of the suspects should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. A tip may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.