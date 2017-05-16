Upcoming conference shines light on HIV in black America

The Deep South Region is a major driver of the HIV epidemic with the highest rates and total numbers of new African American HIV cases.

The Southern Region, including Alabama, accounts for over 40 percent of all HIV diagnoses.

“They are predominately among the African-American population so here in the state of Alabama, over 13,000 persons living with HIV and some 700 new infections here in the state of Alabama,” said C. Virginia Fields, President/CEO, National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS.

According to the Medical Aids Outreach of Alabama, last year, Montgomery was number one for new HIV cases in the state.

"You can't really talk about HIV without talking about the stigma that's attached to HIV and, of course, as being Alabama, which is the Bible belt, it's very conservative. All of that plays a lot into why a lot of people don't get tested, why a lot of people don't get treated,” said Bretia Gordon, Prep Coordinator, Medical Aids Outreach of Alabama.

Which is why an awareness driven conference is returning to the region for its third year, and officials hope it shines a light on the issues we face when dealing with HIV and AIDS, a call to action for the community.

"We want the black community and service providers to know about the science, the research, the importance of getting people tested, the importance of getting people into care,” said Fields.

The Prep Coordinator at MAO says we have to face the issues going on right here in our state and while there's still work to be done, she's noticing a step in the right direction.

"I believe the main thing is we just have to begin to have more dialogue, bring in, I know a lot of different leaders in the community here now kind of becoming more a part of the movement as well as religious leaders,” said Gordon.

MAO also wants to raise awareness about Hepatitis C, because it’s on the rise in children and more people are being co-diagnosed with Hep C and HIV.

Winning at Living: The State of HIV in Black America will take place Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

The event is free and open to the public, presented by the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS.

