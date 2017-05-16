Summer programs in abundance for the coming months

With the summer season quickly approaching, it's time to look into enrolling children in interesting programs for the coming months. Thankfully, there are plenty to choose from.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region is one place to look at when considering summer programs for kids. The Boys and Girls Club seeks to encourage young people to reach their potential and become caring, productive citizens of their community. Programs with the club include character and leadership, education and career, health and life skills, arts and sports, fitness and recreation.

Auburn University in Montgomery offers numerous camps for youth during the summer. Campers can build and program rockets and robots, create video games, jewelry, movies, stories, poems and visual works of art, get their hands dirty while learning to become scientists and explore new ways to improve their reading and math skills. AUM has a number of academic enrichment camps to choose from. View their summer youth catalog here.

The Montgomery Zoo also offers a summer camp that promises a wildlife adventure you will never forget. This camp is available fro children ages five to 12-years-old. There are half day and full day camps. During camp, students will see live demonstrations, enjoy scavenger hunts, craft time, animal encounters and more. To register and to see more information about these camps, click this link.

The City of Prattville will hold summer youth theater camps in June and July! Junior theater camp is for youth in grades k through sixth and will be June 5 through 9 with a performance on June 10. Senior theater camp for youth in grades seven through 12 will be June 19 through 23 with a performance on June 24. These camps will explore acting, set design, costume design as well as building self-building.

Prattville will also hold its annual youth art summer camps from June 12 to 16 and July 10 to 14, for ages seven through 12. On the Saturday following each camp, the gallery will host an exhibit of the works created by the students, The camps will have a variety of projects in different media including clay, painting, drawing, watercolor, mixed media and more.The camps will be instructed by award-winning artist and well-known art instructor, Peggy Raines, founder and past president of the Prattauga Art Guild.

Both Prattville camps are priced at $75 per week and include all supplies.

The YMCA of Greater Montgomery also offers some summer options:

YMCA Goodtimes Center on Mill Ridge Drive has a teaching pool, indoor gym, inflatables, and a water park. In addition, the center features a cooperative reading program and a computer lab to help combat summer learning loss. Academic enrichment classes taught by a certified teacher are programmed into the children’s day along with recreational swimming at the water park. The camp is for ages five to 14 and prices start at $85. Call 334-279-8666 for more information.

On Rosa L. Parks Avenue is the Cleveland Avenue YMCA. For kids aged three to 12, the YMCA Cultural Arts Center offers youth specialty camps featuring music and dance. Participants will have the opportunities to learn modern dance, jazz, tap, and piano with professional instructions in a first class dance studio and music laboratory. Prices start at $85 a week. Call 334-256-0566.

Also starting at $85 a week are programs at the East YMCA. The East Family YMCA branch is centrally located in the Dalraida area and near downtown and the Gunter Annex. For over 50 years, the East Family Branch has served the community with quality programs and facilities. Its eight-lane indoor pool is one of the only two indoor pools in Montgomery. The outdoor pool features slides and a zero-grade kiddie pool with water features. Both pools provide swim lessons, water exercise classes, lap swim, competitive swim team program and recreational swimming. For more information call 334-272-3390.

The Kershaw YMCA programs, for ages five to 15, include basketball, football, cheerleading, t-ball, beginning soccer, swim lessons, before and after school care, summer camp, and aerobics at starting prices of $85 a week. Call 334-265-1433 for more information.

The Southeast YMCA offers youth and adult fitness, aerobics, youth sports, before and after childcare, summertime aquatics programs and much more. One of its greatest assets is its two gymnasiums which provide open goals for working on jump shots or a great open space for fun activities on rainy days. Children's programs start at $85 a week for ages five to 13. Call 334-262-6411.

Outside of Montgomery are several other programs:

Camp Grandview's Day Camp in Millbrook is for kids from five to 15 and starts at $115 per week. YMCA Camp Grandview includes two beautiful lakes, a waterpark, horse barn, athletic fields, hiking trails, mud pits, disc golf, archery, riflery, Rec Hall, blob tower and historic lodge. Transportation is available from Montgomery at no extra cost. Call 334-290-9600.

YMCA Camp Chandler offers resident and day camp, with resident camp starting at $250 a week and day camp starting at $175. Camp Chandler provides youth the opportunity to build meaningful relationships, develop new skills, and create memories that last a lifetime. Campers have an opportunity to enjoy amazing camp activities such as swimming, bobbing, horseback riding, canoeing, archery, riflery, sailing, fishing, skiing, and so much more. Transportation is available from Montgomery for the day camp at no extra cost. Call 334-229-0035.

The Wetumpka YMCA, for ages five to 13, offers the opportunity to get involved with youth sports, pre-school classes, after-school programs and more. Prices start at $85 a week. Call 334-567-8282.

