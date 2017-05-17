ADPH encourages blood press screenings on World Hypertension Day

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, is World Hypertension Day. It's an initiative of the World Hypertension League in partnership with the International Society of Hypertension.

“According to data from 2015, more than 40 percent of Alabamians suffered from hypertension or high blood pressure,” said Cardiovascular Health Program Director Brandi Pouncey. "“Having high blood pressure puts people at risk for such dangerous health incidents as heart attack and stroke."

Nationally, 96.1 million Americans had high blood pressure in 2015. That number is expected to grow by 27.1 million people by 2035, according to projections from the American Heart Association (AHA).

The AHA found that direct medical costs of high blood pressure reached $68 billion in 2015, while indirect costs reached $42 billion. In 2035, these numbers are projected to reach $154 billion and $67 billion, respectively.

The theme for World Hypertension Day 2017 is “Know Your Numbers” with a goal of increasing high blood pressure awareness in all populations around the world by trying to get 25 million blood pressure screenings.

"We encourage anyone who thinks he or she could be at risk for high blood pressure to speak with their healthcare providers and make sure they are not unnecessarily putting themselves at risk,” Pouncey said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) Cardiovascular Health Program is recognizing World Hypertension Day by encouraging Alabamians to get a blood pressure screening from their healthcare providers and speak with them about the dangers of uncontrolled high blood pressure.

For information from ADPH regarding cardiovascular health, including information you can use to address high blood pressure, go to adph.org/CVH, facebook.com/ALCardioHealth or twitter.com/ALCardioHealth.

