Alabama celebrates National Nursing Home week

Alabama celebrates National Nursing Home week

By Judd Davis, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama is joining the rest of the country celebrating National Nursing Home week. It’s a chance to give some extra attention to the residents and the people who take care of them.

During the National Nursing Home week, you can also take a look inside to see what they have to offer. The John Knox Manor is having all kinds of fun events to celebrate the big week.

“They are super excited,” said Terri Howell with John Knox Manor. “We have derby races, a carnival, bands, all sorts of things for the residents and staff.”

John Knox kicked off the week with a balloon launch. It’s also a chance for members of the public to see what they have to offer.

“It’s really about the spirit of the week, bringing the community into the nursing home. What we want to do is showcase it and show people there really is something viable in our own back yard.”

If you want to see which nursing homes are close to you, you can check out the Alabama Nursing Home Association website:

Picking the right nursing home for you and your loved one can be stressful. The AARP says every person in a nursing home needs and advocate; Someone to fight for their person to make sure they’re getting the treatment they need and deserve.

AARP also has a list of ten things you can look for to make sure you’re getting proper care for your loved one.

