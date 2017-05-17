10 candidates file to run for US Senate primary - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

10 candidates file to run for US Senate primary

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The deadline to qualify for the U.S. Senate primary election is quickly approaching. It's been set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m., the following candidates have filed paperwork for the upcoming August primary with the Federal Election Commission:

Democratic Party:

  1. Jason Fisher
  2. Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones
  3. Robert Kennedy Jr.

Republican Party:

  1. Dr. Randy Brinson
  2. Dom Gentile
  3. Rep. Ed Henry, R-House District 9
  4. Judge Roy Moore
  5. Luther Strange
  6. Dr. James P. Beretta
  7. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL

According to the Alabama GOP, Bryan Peeples, Mary Maxwell and Joseph Brealt have also filed paperwork to qualify.

Ron Crumpton mentioned a possible run but according to the FEC website, paperwork has not been filed yet.

