10 candidates file to run for US Senate primary

The deadline to qualify for the U.S. Senate primary election is quickly approaching. It's been set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 11 a.m., the following candidates have filed paperwork for the upcoming August primary with the Federal Election Commission:

Democratic Party:

Jason Fisher Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones Robert Kennedy Jr.

Republican Party:

Dr. Randy Brinson Dom Gentile Rep. Ed Henry, R-House District 9 Judge Roy Moore Luther Strange Dr. James P. Beretta Rep. Mo Brooks, R-AL

According to the Alabama GOP, Bryan Peeples, Mary Maxwell and Joseph Brealt have also filed paperwork to qualify.

Ron Crumpton mentioned a possible run but according to the FEC website, paperwork has not been filed yet.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.