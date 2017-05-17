19 candidates qualify to run for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat

The window to qualify for Alabama's U.S. Senate primary election closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. When it closed a total of 19 people had their names in the official running from the Republican and Democratic parties. Eighteen of them want to topple the sitting senator, Luther Strange, who was appointed to the seat in January.

On the Republican side, the Alabama GOP confirms 11 candidates are in the race.

They are:

James Paul Beretta Joseph F. Breault Randy Brinson Mo Brooks Dom Gentile Karen Haiden Jackson Mary Maxwell Roy Moore Bryan Peeples Trip Pittman Luther Strange

On the Democratic side, eight candidates qualified.

They are:

Will Boyd Vann Caldwell Jason Fisher Michael Hansen Doug Jones Robert Kennedy Jr. Brian McGee Nana Tchienkou

Several high profile individuals opted out of running in announcements made Wednesday. They include former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr., state Sen. Del Marsh, and state Rep. Ed Henry.

The special primary election is August 15, and if needed, a runoff will be held Sept. 26. The general election is Dec. 12.

