21 candidates qualify to run for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat

Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.More >>
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley emerges as the more human face of a Trump foreign policy that has otherwise elevated security and economic opportunity interests.More >>
A top White House communications staffer resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving...More >>
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.More >>
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a new Autism bill into law Friday.More >>
Advocate groups are lashing out at lawmakers over the move to defund a system designed to update Alabama crime victims. They’re asking the governor for help to keep the system up and running.More >>
When the window closed a total of 19 Democrats and Republicans had their names in the official running for the U.S. Senate seat.More >>
The death penalty will remain in Alabama for the foreseeable future, but the 2017 legislative session saw changes to exactly how the state deals with death row cases.More >>
As Alabama fights to attract F-35s to the state, Gov. Kay Ivey and state lawmakers are pulling out all the stops to show their support.More >>
Alabama lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 regular session Friday, but many expect to be back to Montgomery for a special session soon.More >>
Alabama lawmakers ended the 2017 legislative session on Friday. Here's a look at some of the proposals that passed and failed this year.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey is denying a report that claims she's in poor health, stating she's never felt better.More >>
The Alabama legislative session is about to come to a close.More >>
The penultimate legislative day of this year's session turned into an emotional one for house lawmakers.More >>
