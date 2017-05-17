ALEA working 2-vehicle crash near Crenshaw County line

Alabama State Troopers are working a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Crenshaw County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kevin Cook, the crash happened at the Coffee-Crenshaw County line on Alabama 189 at the intersection of Crenshaw County 43. The crash involves a tractor-trailer and a Ford F-350.

The driver of the F-350 has been transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the condition of the driver of the tractor trailer.

Motorists traveling in this area should take caution and expect delays.

