ALEA working 2-vehicle crash near Crenshaw County line

CRENSHAW CO., AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State Troopers are working a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Crenshaw County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kevin Cook, the crash happened at the Coffee-Crenshaw County line on Alabama 189 at the intersection of Crenshaw County 43. The crash involves a tractor-trailer and a Ford F-350.

The driver of the F-350 has been transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No word on the condition of the driver of the tractor trailer.

Motorists traveling in this area should take caution and expect delays. 

