Del Marsh announces he won't run for US Senate

Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh, a Republican from Senate District 12, has announced he will not seek Jeff Sessions’ former U.S. Senate seat.

Marsh, who had previously shown interest in the seat, told reporters Wednesday that it was a hard decision but that his mind was made up about a week ago.

According to the Associated Press, the Senate GOP campaign operation discouraged challengers to Sen. Luther Strange in the August primary. Marsh told the National Republican Senatorial Committee that it was wrong to treat a “hand chosen” senator as an incumbent.

“I wish and hope that Washington stays out of the race,” Marsh said Wednesday.

While Marsh is not running for the Senate seat, he did acknowledge that he would not rule out running for in the Alabama gubernatorial race in the 2018 general election.

When asked if he would vote Strange in for the seat, Marsh said: “probably not.”

In February, former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Strange to the U.S. Senate seat which was vacated by current U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

