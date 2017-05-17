Arrest made in Coosa County weekend homicide

The Coosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting that left a Goodwater man dead.

Memphis Bernard McElrath Jr., 29, of Dadeville, was taken into custody on one count of murder, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation started after a shooting on Line Street in Goodwater around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. First responders found 26-year-old Tyrone Greene suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Russell Medical Center where he later died.

A motive has not been released but the sheriff's office says the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case should call 256-377-2211.

McElrath is being held at the county jail on a $100,000 bond.

