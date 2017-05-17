Rep. Barry Moore announces run for Congress

(Source: WSFA 12 News) Rep. Moore made the announcement while speaking in Enteprise

Rep. Barry Moore, R-House District 91, announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

According to Moore’s website, he will be the conservative voters can count on in Congress. Moore's campaign pledges to fight for families, for more freedom, a stronger national defense, more jobs and Alabama values.

“I look forward to working with President Trump to ‘Drain the Swamp’ and putting government back to work for us,” Moore said. “Together we can Make America Great Again!”

The Congress seat Moore is seeking is currently held by Rep. Martha Roby, R-AL.

