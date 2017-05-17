Perry Hooper Jr. endorses Luther Strange for US Senate

Perry O. Hooper Jr has announced his endorsement and full support for Luther Strange in the U.S. Senate race.

On Wednesday, Hooper spoke during a scheduled new conference on the capitol steps. Hooper says President Trump needs a senator who has the first-hand experience in fighting against the liberal policies that President Obama put into place.

“Our president needs someone who has fought implementation of Obamacare and worked to stop illegal immigration,” Hooper said. “Someone who knows what it is like to be attacked by political elites and the lying media,”

Hooper says Strange is the only candidate that can help the president reverse the years of Obama policies because he has been doing it on behalf of Alabama for years.

“I have known Strange for over 30 years. He is a fine honorable man and a true statesman,” Hooper said. “He has assured me that he will be a strong Trump Floor Leader in repealing and replacing Obamacare, cutting taxes on working Americans, reducing regulations that are stifling our economy, rebuilding our military and ensuring our border security. He will assure Alabama Infrastructure needs are on Trump’s priority list, such as the Mobile Bay Bridge, Montgomery’s Outer Loop, Birmingham’s Corridor X and road expansions around Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. He is currently fighting tooth and nail to bring an F-35 Squadron to the Capital City.”

Moore also acknowledged that all of the declared candidates are his friends and that each of them would be an outstanding U.S. Senator.

