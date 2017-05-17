Burglars steal $35,000 worth of guns from west Alabama business

Burglars stole 50 weapons, most of them handguns, with a total value of around $35,000. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It's a bizarre story involving hundreds of miles of travel, two states, and 50 weapons. But finally, investigators can claim two down, one to go.

West Alabama authorities say they are on the lookout for the third suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery and, most recently, a brazen burglary involving a hardware store. Two of the suspected criminals are on their way to Mobile now to face federal charges.

Keith Bridges is still amazed at the gall the three men showed in breaking into his hardware store in Safford in Dallas County around 4:30 a.m. a week ago.

"The suspects went behind the counter and opened these doors right here," Bridges said as he pointed to empty shelves. They allegedly broke in and stole 50 weapons, most of them handguns, with a total value of around $35,000.

"I don't feel anything towards them," Bridges admitted. "I am more frustrated we didn't have it more secure."

Fortune Hoppins Jr., Jabriel Bell, and Stanley Young allegedly robbed the West Alabama Bank in Marion (Perry County) in 2016, fled to Bridgeport, Connecticut, where one of the suspects had relatives. U.S. Marshals captured the three and they were being held by Bridgeport police when they were somehow mistakenly released.

Perry County Sheriff Billy Jones is miffed something like this could happen.

"In some kind of way, they turned these guys out without notifying us," Jones said.

The three made their way back to Alabama and struck the hardware store. Jones said the evidence between the bank robbery and the hardware store is quite compelling, evidence ranging from eyewitnesses to surveillance video.

"To steal that many weapons, they were probably gonna try to sell them and make money," Jones explained.

Since that time, authorities captured Hoppins and Bell in Wilcox County. Young, however, remains on the run. Investigators have recovered 24 of the 50 weapons.

"We've tightened up security," Bridges said.

Perry County authorities say they are confident Young has the remaining firearms, which makes him armed and very dangerous.

The Bridgeport Police Department has not responded to requests for comment on the suspects' released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.