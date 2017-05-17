Burglars steal $35,000 worth of guns from west Alabama business

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Over 40 fallen officers from 19 Wiregrass law enforcement agencies were remembered at the City of Dothan's police memorial service Wednesday.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
Rep. Ed Henry will no longer pursue the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
It's a bizarre story involving hundreds of miles of travel, two states, and 50 weapons.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say they've cleared two separate crashes on Interstate 85 near the Waugh exit (mile marker 16).More >>
