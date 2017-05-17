Roby attends White House listening session on human trafficking

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, R- District 2, joined national leaders and lawmakers, including Ivanka Trump, at the White House Wednesday for a listening session on human trafficking.

Roby thanked Trump, her colleagues and leaders from the Department of Justice for their focus on the issue and said she looks forward to working with them to address the problem.

“When I joined the Judiciary Committee this Congress, I made it clear that one of my top priorities is cracking down on human trafficking," said Roby. "This problem is very real, even in Alabama, as the stretch of highway between Birmingham and Atlanta is known to be a ‘sex trafficking super highway.’ Adults and children are being bought and sold as slaves in plain sight, and it is happening in our backyard. It is our responsibility to tackle this problem head-on.”

Roby is a recent addition to the House Judiciary Committee. Her bill, the Global Child Protection Act, was approved by the Committee in April. It would close loopholes in the original law and crack down on global sex tourism.

