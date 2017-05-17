Troopers investigate crash that killed Camp Hill man

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Camp Hill man Wednesday morning.

Eric Matthew Mann, 24, was killed around 6:30 a.m. when the 2011 Hyundai Genesis he was driving left the road, struck a sign and tree, then overturned. The single-vehicle crash happened on Alabama 49 about a half-mile from Reeltown.

Troopers say Mann died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.

