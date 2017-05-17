James Hardie Building Products to invest $219M in Autauga County, 200 jobs

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and others are making a huge economic news announcement in Autauga County at this hour.

Ivey confirmed that James Hardie Building Products is set to open a facility in Prattville that will be an economic investment of $219 million and at least high-paying 200 jobs. Ivey said the jobs will pay, on average, $25 per hour.

Hardie, a multi-national company, bills itself as a 'Worldwide leader in fiber cement siding and backerboard'. It has annual revenues of more than $1.5 billion and 3,200 employees.

The plant will be built in the South Industrial Park on County Road 4 and Highway 31 in Prattville and should be completed sometime in 2018.

Ivey is joined by Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Prattville Major Bill Gillespie Jr., Autauga County Commission Chairman Jay Thompson and others delegates, as well as officials from the James Hardie company.

