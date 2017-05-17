Major jobs announcement for Autauga County set for 2 p.m.

6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Autauga County Thursday for a major economic announcement that promises to create jobs for the area.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
A Montgomery man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun into a vehicle with a woman and three children inside, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
The new Time cover is, among other things, a winking reference to the news that President Donald Trump reportedly disclosed sensitive information to Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting.More >>
