Major jobs announcement for Autauga County set for 2 p.m.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Autauga County for a 2 p.m. for a major economic news announcement expected to create up to 300 jobs for the area.

Details about the exact nature of the announcement are being kept close to the vest, but Ivey's office said the project will have a total investment of more than $219 million for the area.

Ivey will make the announcement with Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Prattville Major Bill Gillespie Jr., Autauga County Commission Chairman Jay Thompson and others.

