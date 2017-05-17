Major jobs announcement for Autauga County set for Thursday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Autauga County Thursday for a major economic announcement that promises to create jobs for the area.

Details about the exact nature of the announcement are being kept close to the vest, but Ivey's office said the project will have a total investment of more than $219 million for the area.

Ivey will make the announcement at 2 p.m. with Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Prattville Major Bill Gillespie Jr., Autauga County Commission Chairman Jay Thompson and others.

WSFA 12 News will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.